ROCKMART, Ga. — Police need help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in the Rockmart area.

The Rockmart Police Department and Polk County authorities are looking for Samantha Wynn.

She is described as 5 foot 11 and 230-pounds.

Police said she may be in the Rome, Ga. area and did not release any other details.

Please call Polk County police at 770-748-3400.

