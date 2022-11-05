Older man with dementia missing from Atlanta health and rehab facility

Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 am on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — An older man who's diagnosed with dementia is missing from an Atlanta health and rehab facility, and police have issued Mattie's Call.

Atlanta Police Department said that 65-year-old Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. The facility is located at 1980 Arrow St. SW.

The department said he has dementia and was last seen wearing a White t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black socks, red Crocs and a black or brown hat. They released a photo of Harris and said he is about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Harris could be is asked o reach out to detectives with APD at 404-546-4235.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.