x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Older man with dementia missing from Atlanta health and rehab facility

Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 am on Saturday.

More Videos

ATLANTA — An older man who's diagnosed with dementia is missing from an Atlanta health and rehab facility, and police have issued Mattie's Call.

Atlanta Police Department said that 65-year-old Randy Harris was last seen by the nurse's station at Reliable Health and Rehab at Lakewood around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. The facility is located at 1980 Arrow St. SW. 

The department said he has dementia and was last seen wearing a White t-shirt, gray sweatpants, black socks, red Crocs and a black or brown hat. They released a photo of Harris and said he is about 6 feet and 2 inches tall and about 185 pounds. 

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Anyone with information about where Harris could be is asked o reach out to detectives with APD at 404-546-4235. 

   

Related Articles

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.  

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE 

Before You Leave, Check This Out