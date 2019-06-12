CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County authorities are searching for a missing woman they say could be armed and a danger to herself and possibly others.

The Caroll County Sheriff's Office activated the Mattie's Call on Thursday night for Regina Najera, 48.

The sheriff's office said she could be driving a 2007 or 2008 olive green Honda Civic with a spare tire on the right front. The sheriff's office also advises she could be carrying medication and a handgun and advise anyone who makes contact to approach with caution.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a lime green shirt. She is described as having shoulder length brown hair, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

They're asking anyone who sees her to call the sheriff's office at 770-830-3888.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office

