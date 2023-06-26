Police working to identify body found near Decatur apartment complex

Details are limited at this time.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working to find out what led to the death of a person near a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Officers said the DeKalb County Police Department was called to an area along Misty Waters Drive in Decatur Sunday night about a reported body. The area isn't far from Misty Waters Park and Decatur Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Police arrived around 9 p.m. and said they found "the deceased inside."

The body was sent for an autopsy in hopes of identifying the individual and determining the cause of death.

Authorities are not sharing any other details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.