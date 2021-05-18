More than 900 jobs coming to metro Atlanta with new FanDuel technology campus, Gov. Kemp says

The 68,000 square-foot facility will be located in the Midtown area, the release said.

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that FanDuel Group, a sports-tech entertainment company that focuses on online gambling, will bring more than 900 jobs to the metro Atlanta area in the next five years.

According to a release, FanDuel will invest more than $15 million to open a new technology campus that will create new jobs and support the company's product, development, tech and information technology operations.

"I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this project creates for the hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta,” Gov. Kemp said. “FanDuel’s decision to open a tech hub in Georgia is a testament to our world-class universities and tech training programs, as well as the diverse ecosystem of professional sports leagues and teams we’ve cultivated here.”

FanDuel said in a release it will support educational training programs with Georgia's universities, private colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"This effort will also include an active company presence on campuses, onsite events, career fairs and networking events," Gov. Kemp said.

Additionally, FanDuel said it will establish community partners across Atlanta to coordinate workshops, interview sessions, case studies and mentorship programs.

“This center will not only expand the city’s digital media and e-entertainment sectors, but it will also provide new job opportunities for more Atlantans in software development and other promising fields,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. “Atlanta continues to attract companies across many different industries looking to join our welcoming business community, that includes a highly skilled and diverse workforce. We thank FanDuel for selecting Atlanta for this operations center.”