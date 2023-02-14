UGA outlines ongoing safety initiatives after Michigan State shooting

In a post to the school's news website, UGA said it "remains committed to enhancing the culture of safety for all students, staff, faculty and visitors."

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday highlighted its ongoing safety initiatives following a shooting at Michigan State Monday night that left three students dead and five injured.

In particular, the school pointed to an $8.5 million safety investment dating back to 2021 that has gone toward a rideshare program, hiring for the UGA Police Department and campus improvements for lighting and security. According to the post, nearly half of the $8.5 million is meant for security infrastructure improvements on campus and around downtown Athens.

“I know our collaborative focus with Athens on security technology will have a measurable impact on our joint efforts to keep our communities safe,” UGA Police Chief Dan Silk said. “We have already seen that emphasis provide vital evidence in important cases for both agencies, and it contributed key evidence that resulted in a recent conviction for a serious assault that occurred last fall.”

The school also noted its creation of an Associate Vice President for Public Safety position, which Silk will assume on March 1. He will also continue as police chief while a search is conducted for a replacement.

The position, among other responsibilities, will see Silk "oversee, direct and support the planning, communication, community engagement, evidence-based best practices, and training efforts of UGAPD and OEP (Office of Emergency Preparedness)."

In Michigan on Monday night, 11Alive's sister station in Grand Rapids, 13 On Your Side, reported the gunman opened fire on an academic hall and the student union around 8:30 p.m. The gunman was later located by police and he fatally shot himself.