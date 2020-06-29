Live music, patriotic crafts, and a 4th of July race in Forsyth County

Halcyon hosts patriotic activities while asking visitors 'to act in the best interest of their own health'.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The mixed-use shopping and dining development, Halcyon is preparing to host a weekend of patriotic events to honor Independence Day.

Live music and crafts will be on display July 3, in the central green space from 5 to 8pm. Local musician Brennan Johnson takes the stage Friday night, followed by Jake Jacobsen from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

The center has recently installed shade sails over the green space which organizers say will help maximize outdoor space for guests while practicing physical distancing.

On Saturday, the center's fitness apparel store, Totally Running and Walking will host their annual We The Runners Half Marathon/10K/5K race benefiting Hire Heroes USA. The self-supported live race will happen in four waves beginning at 7 a.m. on July 4 at Chattahoochee Point Park in Suwanee, while the virtual option allows runners and walkers to participate from anywhere in the world. Whether virtually or in person, participants are encouraged to dress in red-white-and-blue gear.

Packet pickup is held at Totally Running and Walking’s Halcyon location beginning June 29 through July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, with shipping available for out-of-area participants. Registration includes a commemorative race T-shirt and distance-specific finisher medal, which will be available for pickup — and participants are encouraged to show off on property — on Sunday, July 5.

Halcyon continues to encourage visitors to act in the best interest of their own health, as well as the community as a whole. For additional information regarding the measures being taken to support the well being of the property, click here.

