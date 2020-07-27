Publix set to open next month in Forsyth County is looking to hire

Publix hiring for new Cumming location set to open Sept. 23

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Another Publix is set to open its doors in Forsyth County next month. The newest location will be on Matt Highway in the Matt Town Center.

Scheduled to open Sept. 23, the store is now hiring for all positions through the end of this week. For those that are interested in applying, you can visit the link here, and find this store's openings under store #1690.

The grocery will join a list of other tenants at the 81,000-square-foot center developed by Retail Planning Corporation (RPC), a real estate company that specializes in grocery anchored shopping center development with an emphasis on Kroger and Publix.

This will become the 10th Publix location in Forsyth County. According to RPC, other tenants in the shopping center so far include, Laredos Mexican Restaurant, Peaches and Pine, Great Clips, Alpha Nail Salon, J. Christopher’s, The UPS Store. There remains 10 vacant units in the center.

RPC is a fully integrated real estate company providing both ground-up development services, redevelopment of existing real estate, construction management, as well as a sought after full-service third-party leasing and management team. The company is one of the largest management companies in the Southeast in this specialized asset category, with 60 shopping centers totaling over 5.5 million square feet of retail, valued at $1 billion dollars.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.