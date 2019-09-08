EAST POINT, Ga. — Tomorrow, August 9th will see the return of the popular outdoor film series, ‘Friday Night Flicks’. The films will be shown on the Downtown Commons, 2757 East Point Street. Expect a selection of food trucks each beginning around 5 pm offering a variety of BBQ, wings, fish, shrimp, sausage and specialty dessert treats, sodas, snow-cones and more!

‘Friday Night Flicks’ August selection 'Little'

There are also general concessions (hot popped popcorn, candy, and water) available for $1. Admission and parking are free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit outside in the grass. No pets, tents or umbrellas. Watch the Downtown East Point & City’s Facebook page for weather updates on the day of the event. The movie will be shown around 8:30pm-ish.

East Point Birthday Celebration lineup

Be sure not to miss the festivities on Saturday as the City of East Point celebrates its 132nd Birthday! There will special performances by Jacob Deaton and Friends and the William Bryant Blues Band. There will be Food, an Arts Corner, Table Games, Bounce House, Photo Booth & Much More!

For more information about East Point events, visit their website.

