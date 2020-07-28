Beloved Lawrenceville bakery plans to open second shop next month

Blue Rooster Bake Shop & Eatery prepares to open its second location in Monroe.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Blue Rooster Bake Shop and Eatery can be found on the corner of the square in downtown Lawrenceville, but soon you'll be able to get their sweets and treats in Walton County, as well.

Owner Kyle Cave and her sister-in-law, Donna Cave are preparing to open a second location just 22 miles southeast of the original shop. The new bakery will be located on the downtown Monroe strip next to Scoops Ice Cream. Blue Rooster staff say that they still have "a lot of remodeling to continue", but they are hoping for a September opening.

The local bakery & cafe has been serving Lawrenceville customers since 2001 and is located behind the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. Best known for their pastries, specialty cakes, deli sandwiches, Blue Rooster was formerly located in Lilburn before relocating to Lawrenceville.