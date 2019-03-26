GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Officers Antwan Toney and Ryan Walsh received top honors at the annual Valor Awards presented by the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce.

The awards ceremony, held Tuesday, March 26, honors bravery and other notable achievements by Gwinnett County public safety officials.

Toney and Walsh received the Gold Medal of Valor for their service during a vehicle stop in Snellville in October.

RELATED: Gwinnett Police officer Antwan Toney shot and killed in unincorporated Snellville

The officers were called to a suspicious vehicle near Shiloh Middle School in Snellville. When they arrived shots rang out from the suspected vehicle. Toney was shot and killed in the ensuing firefight.

The Chamber also noted Walsh's "immediate response" as being critical to reducing the risk to other officers and the community.

Toney was also awarded the Purple Heart during the ceremony. The Purple Heart is awarded when a public safety professional has been critically injured or killed responding to an emergency incident.

This is only the third time in the 14 years of Valor Awards that the Purple Heart was awarded.

School Resource Officer Nicolette McLeod was awarded the Silver Medal of Honor.

In October, an 8th grader stabbed a teacher at Trickum Middle School. McLeod quickly reacted and was able to diffuse the situation until the student was able to be taken into custody.

RELATED: Police: Student stabs teacher with butcher knife at Georgia middle school

Firefighter Trent Garrison of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services was awarded the Medal of Valor, Bronze, for his actions in saving a life during a residential fire in Lilburn.

Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce

Others honored during the ceremony included:

Corporal Jacob Baird - Medal Merit Award for work with the Gwinnett Re-entry Intervention Program.

Lieutenant Wes Barnhart, Officer Patrick Crown and Officer Senior Richard Shelton - Lifesaving Award for actions in response to a person trapped in a car.

COIV Pam McDaniel - Communications Officer of the Year for her response during the incident in which Toney died.

Gwinnett Metro Task Force - Unit of the Year for drug and vice investigations in the past year.

Officer Brett Chism - Public Safety Person of the Year.

Mindy Bayreuther and Dan Hansen - Leadership honorees.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.