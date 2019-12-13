LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Construction is officially underway on a Hilton Tapestry project in downtown Lawrenceville.

The City of Lawrenceville and development partners, NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC, broke ground on a 380-space public parking deck and 120-room boutique hotel on Thursday. The hotel called “The Lawrence” will be at the corner of Crogan and Jackson Street.

City Manager Chuck Warbington says, “The City and our Downtown Development Authority (DDA) are continuing to work innovatively with solid developers like NorthPointe to realize a vision for community engagement in our core. This hotel project provides the area market with a much needed option for overnight-stay while delivering additional parking options to serve our community on a daily basis.”

Lee Merritt, Chair of the DDA, added, “We are excited to see this quality business type join our downtown community as it will complement the restaurant, retail and entertainment scene already thriving here. Growing economic impact is a goal of the DDA and look forward to achieving that through this project.”

City of Lawrenceville

The project has been in the design phase since its zoning unveil at the City Council meeting earlier this year. The developer involved in the project, NorthPointe Hospitality Management specializes in renovation and historic properties. According to city officials, the design of “The Lawrence” will feature an architectural nod to Lawrenceville’s old Genesco Shoe Factory. The name of the hotel is pulled from Captain James Lawrence for which the City is also named.

According to city officials, the parking deck is expected to be ready by the fall of 2020 and the hotel is expected to be completed by early 2021. Parking on and near this site will not be available during construction, and the city is encouraging residents to use the free public parking deck that sits behind the Aurora Theatre with access off Chestnut and Crogan Streets.

