MARTA launches new 'Breeze Mobile' app, allows you to pay with phone

MARTA notes riders can still use physical Breeze cards and tickets.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — MARTA has made its new mobile app live, featuring the ability to pay for rides via your smartphone.

According to MARTA, the "Breeze Mobile 2.0" app is available both on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The transit agency adds that anyone still using the 1.0 version of the app will need to download the new version, because the older one will stop functioning after May 31.

“One of the most common customer requests is a way to conveniently pay for each ride as you go, rather than having to load a card or stand in line to buy a ticket at the ticket machines,” MARTA Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen said in a statement. “This updated Breeze Mobile 2.0 app lets you pay-as-you-go. Just scan your phone on the bus or at the faregate and you’re on your way.”

MARTA notes riders can still use physical Breeze cards and tickets.