Coweta deputy's patrol car hit during crash in Newnan, GSP investigating

No one was hurt during the crash, GSP said.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Coweta County deputy's marked patrol car Monday.

GSP said troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Gordon Road in Newnan. According to GSP, a 21-year-old was heading west on Gordon Road in a blue Hyundai Elantra, when he attempted to turn left onto Rainwater Road. At that time, GSP said a Coweta County deputy was on patrol heading east on Gordon Road near the intersection of Rainwater Road. The driver of the Hyundai didn't yield while turning left and struck the deputy's patrol car, GSP said.

According to GSP, the deputy's patrol car ended up hitting a wooden fence after the initial impact of the crash.

No one was hurt during the crash and the 21-year-old driver was cited for failing to yield. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, GSP said.