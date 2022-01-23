GBI investigating after officer discharges gun during alleged domestic dispute in Newnan

While on the scene, officers saw an altercation at the home that resulted in one of the officers discharging a weapon.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate after an officer discharged a weapon during an alleged domestic dispute Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home on 2nd Avenue in Newnan. When they arrived, the Newnan Police Department said officers attempted to talk to the alleged offender several times.

While on the scene, officers saw an altercation at the home that resulted in one of the officers discharging a weapon. Officials have not yet said if there were any injuries.

The Newnan PoliceDepartment said the GBI will be managing and investigating the scene.

"At this time, no additional information will be released by the City of Newnan or the Newnan police department," the police department said in a statement.