State says efforts ongoing to finish putting out Coweta wildfire, shares video showing it was within feet of homes

Georgia Forestry officials said Friday they were "hoping to make progress on containment lines today."

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Forestry Commission said Friday crews were still working to completely put out a wildfire that had broken out near Newnan, with damage in the area from last year's tornado making it "extremely difficult" to complete containment lines.

The forestry commission noted that "no structures have been damaged" thanks to the efforts so far of the local fire department, Coweta County Fire Rescue, though video shared by the state agency showed the fire had gotten within feet of at least some houses.

It added that the estimate of the fire is about 30 acres, substantially larger than the 10 acres originally reported by Coweta County on Thursday.

County officials said Thursday night the fire was contained, though the state forestry commission said in a Facebook post that dozers were still working to plow containment lines - a process made difficult as the fire burns an area damaged by the tornado last year.

"Our air ops did a fantastic job of helping to knock the fire down, and we're hoping to make progress on containment lines today," the forestry commission post said.

The fire originated near Smokey Road, Holbrook Road and Fox Hollow Run.