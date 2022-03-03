Crews battling large fire in Coweta County in same area damaged by Newnan tornado last year, officials say

Along with local fire crews the Georgia Fire Commission said crews are using a helicopter and two planes to battle the flames.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are working to contain a 10-acre fire that's spreading through the same area damaged by the tornado in Newnan last year, according to the Georgia Fire Commission.

The Georgia Fire Commission said there are still a lot of downed trees in the area from the devastating tornado that tore through last March.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the fire where you can see heavy smoke and flames.

Officials are also working to protect residences and structures in the area. Officials said they hope to have the fire contained later Thursday night.