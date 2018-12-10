NORCROSS, GA. -- Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of jumping over the counter at Subway and putting a handgun against the side of a female employee demanding cash, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police said the man went to the Subway at 4181 Steve Reynolds Boulevard outside Norcross on Oct. 5. He walked in, used the restroom and ordered food, according to report.

The man handed the Subway employee a fake $20 bill and when she asked him about it, he climbed over the counter, pulled out a handgun and held it against her side, according to the police report.

She opened the cash register and the man stole a couple hundred dollars before running out of the store. However, the man returned and took back his fake $20 bill, according to police.

Police said they are releasing images in hopes that someone can identify the suspect – because although he was wearing all black, his shoes and backpack are distinctive.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or online at www.atlantacrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

© 2018 WXIA