Gwinnett Police arrest attempted kidnapping, child molestation suspect

The man is accused of trying to lure a child at a Norcross apartment complex.

NORCROSS, Ga. — UPDATE: Gwinnett Police said David Ruiz was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges.

Original story:

Gwinnett County Police are working to track down a man they say tried to lure a child into his van at a Norcross apartment complex.

Authorities said 62-year-old David Ruiz is at the center of a "crimes against children" call they responded to Friday at the Colonial Place Apartments.

According to the department, Ruiz drove a Mercedes Sprinter van with the Georgia tag TCN5467 in front of the victim's home while they were playing outside with other children. Ruiz had the child follow him to a stairwell away from the other children and attempted to have the victim come with him to the van, detectives said.

Police have released a photo of Ruiz and the suspect vehicle, alerting the community to contact them if they spot any signs of the man or the vehicle.

Ruiz is described as a Hispanic man, standing around 5-feet and 8-inches tall with a medium build. Police said he has black hair with gray on the side.