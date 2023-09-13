Recognize this man? Medical examiners need help identifying him after he was found dead in the woods

Authorities were able to provide a composite sketch of unidentified man.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County medical examiners are working to try to identify a man that was found dead in the woods last month.

Authorities were able to provide a composite sketch of the unidentified man.

Police found the man's body near a pile of dirt on Aug. 7 after getting a call about suspicious activity in the woods near Live Oak Pkwy and Thompson Pkwy in Norcross.

Construction workers eventually found the body at a new construction site

Detectives and medical examiners responded to the scene and the Medical Examiner’s Office eventually transported the body to the Gwinnett County Morgue where they performed an autopsy.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The deceased man is believed to be between 20 and 50 years of age, medical examiners said.

He is over 5 feet in height and weighs about 130 to 150 pounds. Investigators said he was wearing blue jeans, a grey GAP brand tank top and blue-red-white plaid pajama pants.

The man also had a white metal beaded necklace, white socks with a lime green stripe on the foot, a black belt and a tan or light brown Nike brand hoodie.

Authorities said the man also had a tattoo on his left forearm with the words “John 3:16” and a Rosary with a Cross. The right forearm hasdtwo tattooed nautical stars and the word “Maria” with wings.

Anyone who could identify the man is asked to contact the medical examiner's office at 678-442-3160.

