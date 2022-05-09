Community rallies together to help each other after northwest Georgia flood

Families across the region are leaning on one another as the long cleanup process begins.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — After what has been a tough 48 hours for residents in northwest Georgia, community members are coming together to help each other after flooding ravaged the area.

At Central Avenue Baptist Church in Trion, about 90 miles northwest of Atlanta, cars started lining up hours before a water and food giveaway.

The area that saw the most flooding was Chattooga County. The radar indicates that that they saw around 12.6-inches of rain in a 24 hour period from late Saturday night through the day on Sunday.

Pastor Brandon Bishop, with Central Avenue Baptist, was emotional when he spoke with 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer on Monday.

"The response that we've seen is people coming together all throughout the community. It's really been heartwarming to see people from out of state, churches in Walker County, Floyd County, Murray County.... all around, banding together," he said while fighting back tears.

He said people were bringing them pallets of water, including the Georgia State Patrol, ahead of the event, which was quickly organized just hours prior.

He added that people in the community that are also impacted by the floods were at the church themselves -- helping others.

"It's showing the love of Christ. That's what we want to do. We want to give him all the glory and honor for it. It's not possible without Him working through so many people," Bishop said.

He said everyone is there doing it with a smile on their face. The church said they'll continue to help as long as it is needed.

Bishop said they need hygiene items and water, knowing that the area could be out of clean drinking water for several days.

"It's a great response and I appreciate everyone coming together, showing the love of Christ to people -- because that's what we want to do."

He said they may be devastated when the arrive, but they're going to leave with a smile on their face.