Atlanta officer injured while helping stalled vehicle on I-75/85

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer was injured early Saturday morning after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on I-75/85 while helping a stalled car.

According to Atlanta Police, the unnamed officer "sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition." The person with the stalled car was not said to be injured.

The department said the officer stopped on the interstate near 17th St. to help a driver stalled in the center lane of the highway.

"A short time later the suspect vehicle, traveling on the interstate, struck the stopped police vehicle from behind. The impact forced the police vehicle into the stalled vehicle. Damage to the suspect vehicle and the police vehicle was extensive," APD said.

The officer had been driving a "marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated," the department said.

After hitting the patrol car, police said 34-year-old Jamar Johnson fled on foot, but was caught a short time later.