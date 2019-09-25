SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Authorities say oil from an overturned cargo ship has reached several parts of Georgia's shoreline, leaving a sheen in marshes and oiled debris on beaches.

State and federal authorities overseeing the cleanup say crews have been working to clean up the oil at Quarantine Beach in the Brunswick area, among other places.

Authorities said more than 5,500 feet of oil-absorbent boom is being used to try and contain pollution from "sporadic discharges" from the South Korean ship Golden Ray.

The vessel was carrying 4,200 vehicles when it capsized in the St. Simons Sound on Sept. 8. The ship's pilot and 23 crew members were all safely rescued, including four men trapped for 36 hours before they could be extracted through a hole drilled into the hull.

