Thank you! Nearly 250K cans collected from community for 11Alive's 40th Anniversary of Can-A-Thon

It's a 40-year tradition that fills pantries -- and hearts -- every holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Visits from Santa, a singing choir and a lot of cans - another holiday tradition is in the books.

For four decades, 11Alive has partnered with the Salvation Army to help fight hunger during the holidays and the community brought its can-do attitude to help donate 248,485 canned goods during this year's Can-A-Thon.

During increasing inflation and rising prices, the need has never been greater. Donations poured into collection sites at Marietta, Atlanta, Brookhaven and Lawrenceville with volunteers tallying in the can-count as we worked toward a goal of 300,000.

11Alive and the Salvation Army also asked people to phone in their good intentions and make a donation to help fight food insecurity.

People also donated $1,041.20 to help fund food insecurity fighting efforts in metro Atlanta through 11Alive's and The Salvation Army's telethon. We also received other cash donations throughout the day.

11Alive 40th annual Can-A-Thon | Help us get to 300K cans 1/30

2/30

3/30

4/30

5/30

6/30

7/30

8/30

9/30

10/30

11/30

12/30

13/30

14/30

15/30

16/30

17/30

18/30

19/30

20/30

21/30

22/30

23/30

24/30

25/30

26/30

27/30

28/30

29/30

30/30 1 / 30

11Alive and The Salvation Army express great gratitude to those in the community who opened their hearts and wallets to help pack people's pantries this time of year.

But the season for giving isn't over yet.

There's still time to spread some holiday cheer and fulfill a need through Dec. 31. Here's how:

Donate online at salvationarmy.org

Call 404-885-7611

Via Amazon Wishlist: Search "Can-A-Thon" to find our shopping list to fulfill a need.