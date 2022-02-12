11Alive's 40th Anniversary of Can-A-thon | Help us collect 300K cans!

Every year for the last four decades, 11Alive has partnered up with the Salvation Army to help fight hunger during the holidays.

ATLANTA — For four decades, 11Alive has been partnering with the Salvation Army to help fight hunger through the holidays. Today, you can help contribute to what we hope will be our best annual Can-A-Thon yet.

For the past 40 years, 11Alive employees – from engineers, producers, directors, reporters, managers to our anchors – have risen in the pre-dawn hours in early December to join Salvation Army volunteers at our event locations to greet generous Atlanta donors who show up with their canned food items to give to those in need.

It is an annual holiday tradition at 11Alive and an employee favorite for giving back and directly helping our neighbors.

This year, we've set our largest goal yet - 300,000 cans. You can help us do it by going to any of the following locations:

Marietta: 202 Waterman Street SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Atlanta: 967 Dewey St, Atlanta, GA 30310

Lawrenceville: 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Brookhaven: 2090 North Druid Hills Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

And because hunger never takes a holiday, there are more opportunities to join the fight against food insecurity. If you can’t attend the drop off event today, until Dec. 31 you can help us fight hunger from the comfort of your home or the palm of your hand:

Donate Online: salvationarmy.org

Amazon Wishlist: Search “Can-A-Thon” to find our shopping list to fulfill a need

Follow along with us today as we aim to bring more back to the community than Can-A-Thon ever has before:

8:00 a.m. | 11Alive's Jerry Carnes getting us off and running in Lawrenceville!

7:35 a.m. | In case you missed it this morning, here's the story from Jerry Carnes on the remarkable tradition of giving to Can-A-Thon at Greater Atlanta Christian School!

7:10 a.m. | Here's more with Major McWilliams!

6:30 a.m. | Salvation Army Major Thomas McWilliams sat down this morning with 11Alive Anchor Aisha Howard to share why Can-A-Thon is so important:

6:00 a.m. | Welcome to the 40th Can-A-Thon! We'll be providing updates as we track our goal every hour today.

Last year we surpassed 200,000 cans, and this year we want to do even better! If you stop by one of our drop-off sites today, be sure to say hi to our 11Alive anchors and reporters!