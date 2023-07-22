More than 100 cars damaged after being broken into at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

An Atlanta Police patrol car was among one of the vehicles who had its windows smashed out.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after over 100 vehicles, including one of its own patrol cars, were the target of break-ins at an apartment complex near Downtown early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to Mariposa Lofts apartment complex in Atlanta's Inman Park neighborhood at 185 Montag Circle NE to the report of multiple cars having been broken into.

When APD officers got there, they found windows busted out of numerous cars inside the apartment complex's parking garage. At least two guns were stolen out of different vehicles, although none were taken from the Atlanta Police patrol car, according to their initial investigation.

Luke Hendershott usually uses his hands to play drums for his band, but instead, he got his hands dirty by spending the afternoon vacuuming the glass remnants from his SUV.

"It's been a while and I'm still not done, but we're about halfway there," Hendershott said.

Luckily, Hendershott says his drum set was unharmed.

"Three busted windows and $80 cash was missing and a pair of pants," Hendershott said.

Hendershott says he was in town for a gig and now has to head back to Chattanooga with less than what he came with.

"I'm just going to have to probably garbage bag them until I get back into town," Hendershott said.

And he's not alone. One resident told 11Alive he works from home and had no idea what was going on.

"You feel violated," he said. "It's like you know that feeling of, 'Aw man, I'm at work and somebody came and ate my plate.'"

Residents say the thieves mostly took money and items that weren't too heavy to grab and go quickly.

"Wallet, gone," one resident said. "I had to call the bank this morning and cancel that card. Gotta go get a new driver's license."

Residents also tell 11Alive rent is around $2,300. And with that kind of money, they expect safety.

"People pay too much rent," One resident said, "The gate has been broken now for seven months."

And when they complain, residents say the leasing office responds that they're working on it. There is construction around the complex.

"When rent is due, I can't say, 'Hey, I'm working on it.'"

11Alive watched residents sweeping glass shards from around their vehicles. Some hope it's a better wake-up call to fix the gate before residents wake up to another break-in.

"Rent is too high to not feel secure," a resident said.

Atlanta Police urged people in the community to take any valuables out of their cars, lock their doors and never leave their vehicles running in order to prevent theft. Police said car break-ins are plaguing the city because people are leaving valuables inside the car, causing criminals to take advantage.

Atlanta Police also attached a social media post, titled "Clear Car Campaign: Love It, Like It, Lock It":