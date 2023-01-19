Substitute bus driver suspended after dispute with parents during drop off, Paulding school district says

Police said there was no fight between students.

DALLAS, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a Paulding County School District bus driver and parents got into a dispute at a stop, according to the Dallas Police Department.

An Allgood Elementary School bus was being driven by a substitute driver Wednesday afternoon when the issue occurred, according to district officials, who are also looking into the incident.

The district said several students typically get dropped off at Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway. The drop-off process "broke down as the substitute driver was trying to manage the release of younger students." This backed up the process, and according to a statement from the district, "the situation soon escalated as parents waited at the stop for their students."

This is when the district called in the police, officials said.

Assistant Chief Bill Gorman with the department said there was no fight involving students.

According to Gorman, students within the district wear a tag on their book bag that advises their bus stop exit. It seems at least one child did not have this tag and the bus driver was hesitant to let the student get off at the Old Harris Road and Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway stop, according to Gorman.

After police arrived at the stop, students were able to deboard the bus and a supervisor helped drop off the remaining students on the route. The substitute driver has been suspended pending an internal investigation, the district said. All students arrived home safely.

Police continue to look into the situation while the school district is investigating it as a personal matter, officials said.

The district's full statement can be found below.