104-year-old Atlanta Hawks super fan dies, family says

EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a 2020 report as we celebrated her birthday with the Atlanta Hawks.

A woman known to the 11Alive community died Friday, her family announced. She was 104-years-old.

East Point native Pauline Beasley was featured a number of times on our newscasts and was known to be an Atlanta Hawks super fan.

In January of 2020, the team gifted her with seats to a game, along with a personalized jersey to celebrate her 102nd birthday.

Beasley leaves behind nine children with more than 20 grandchildren!

She previously told 11Alive that she loves her family, traveling and going to Hawks and Braves games.