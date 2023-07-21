'I was frustrated' | Peachtree Orthopedics patients say they were told about latest data breach 3 months after company was made aware it occurred

Nearly 35,000 patients impacted in latest Peachtree Orthopedics breach, according to Health and Human Services.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A large orthopedic practice in Atlanta is notifying patients this week of a data breach. In a letter to patients, Peachtree Orthopedics warns personal information may have been exposed during an incident in April.

11Alive spoke with a former patient of the practice, who wanted to remain anonymous.

"I was very frustrated and it turned into anger," he said. "I got upset, especially when I looked at how long it took for them to notify me that my financial information was out there in the criminal element.”

The letter reads that between April 14 and April 20, an unauthorized party gained access to the company's network, and that information potentially impacted included patients' "address, date of birth, driver's license number, Social Security number, medical treatment/ diagnosis information, treatment cost, financial account information, and health insurance claims/ provider information."

The company states they were made aware of this breach on April 20th, however, letters to patients are dated July 17.

"That's what's so upsetting," the former patient said. "They waited three months to tell their patients that all of our financial and medical information was stolen in a network hack. That is the opposite of good patient care because all of our financial information could have been used by those hackers in those three months without any of our any of their patients knowing anything about it.”

This is the third hack Peachtree Orthopedics has reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the last seven years, according to federal data. According to HHS, this breach is impacting 34,691 patients.

"We all probably know someone in our lives who has had a stolen identity and know how devastating that can be to someone's financial future. If I had known that my financials security would be compromised, I never would have gone there," he added.

Peachtree Orthopedics writes that it has reset passwords and is reviewing its data protection policies.

It also offered patients access to 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

"I've already enrolled in the Equifax credit watch program that's recommended in the letter. But that's like putting a band-aid on on a bleeding wound," the former patient added.

The company has nine locations, 10 physical rehabilitation locations, two surgical centers, four MRI facilities, and 35 doctors.

11Alive called, left voicemails, emailed, and reached out to the company on social media, but as of Friday afternoon, there has been no response.