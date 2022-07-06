Shots fired off Peachtree Road in Buckhead, 1 in custody, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police said a shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Buckhead off Peachtree Road near the Sephora. An Atlanta Police spokesman says one person is in custody and "no persons reported shot at this time."

They said a man on foot or on a scooter fired two shots at a car. The car continued driving, though. The shooter ran down Matheison Drive and that's where police say they caught him and put him under arrest.

11Alive News crews saw a bullet hole in the door of the beauty product store with crime scene tape around it. Police said one of the bullets struck the store.

The busy shopping plaza also has a coffee shop and other retail stores.

Police have not provided any further details on the shooting or the person who fired the weapon. Authorities are still investigating and don't why the man shot at the car.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.