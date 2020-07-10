Pedestrian knocked unconscious after being hit by motorcycle: APD

The motorcycle driver and the pedestrian were both taken to the hospital.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to an accident Tuesday evening where they said a woman was hit by a motorcycle.

Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just before 7:15 p.m. to respond.

Preliminary information released by APD said they found a woman lying in the road when they arrived at the scene. There was also a man hurt, who appeared to be the driver of the motorcycle.

The woman, who witnesses identified to be the pedestrian, was taken to the hospital in critical condition; the motorcycle driver was taken to receive medical care with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The department's Accident Response Team will be responding to investigate the accident and to determine who was at fault.