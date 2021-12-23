Person found dead by Gateway Center in Atlanta, police say

According to Atlanta Police, the deceased person was located on 275 Pryor Street, which is the address of the Gateway Center.

ATLANTA — One person was found dead Thursday morning by the Gateway Center in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

The Gateway Center works to combat homelessness in Atlanta. According to its website, the organization's mission is to "connect people experiencing homelessness with the support necessary to become self-sufficient and find a permanent home."

They offer programs and services to those in need, including housing placement, skills training.