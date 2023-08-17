Construction worker causes scare at Gwinnett County high school

Gwinnett County Police said the children were not in danger.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A large police presence was spotted at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County on Friday, leading many to suspect a dangerous situation.

Shortly after the presence was spotted, Gwinnett County Police offered a simple explanation for what was going on.

The department said an authorized construction worker inside the school was mistaken for a trespasser. Gwinnett County Police said they immediately responded and began clearing the building.

However, once the police were able to clarify the situation, they announced that the children were not actually in danger.

An employee at Collins Hill HS reported seeing a trespasser inside the school. GCPD was alerted and immediately responded. Officers began clearing the building. What was believed to be a trespasser was an authorized construction worker. The children were not in danger. — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) August 17, 2023

The principal issued a statement to parents and guardians:

Clear and transparent two-way communication is a core value at Collins Hill High. It is a commitment to keep each and every family updated about important developments at our school. With that in mind, I wanted to share with you that shortly before 11 a.m. this morning, our school went into a hard lockdown. The lockdown was triggered when an administrator saw someone they did not recognize in the building and thought that person was carrying a weapon.

In accordance with our safety and security protocols, police responded to our school and were quickly able to determine the person in question was not a threat and was in fact a contractor working in the building. To be clear, your student was not in any danger. The person was not a threat and did not have a weapon.

I want to thank our students and staff for their cooperation in following our safety procedures. I would also like to thank Gwinnett County Police for responding quickly and ensuring our students and staff were safe.