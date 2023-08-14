Program that connects Atlanta teachers with free produce is looking to expand

The Communities in Schools and Second Helpings Atlanta partnership has provided a free produce shop for teachers at John Lewis Invictus Academy for a year

ATLANTA — John Lewis Invictus Academy is one of three schools in APS where teachers and staff get fresh produce for free, saving them time and money.

Now, one year in, staff members, like Marsha Ivey, claim the program has made a huge difference in their lives.

“Now I have some spinach, some spring mix and some pretzels and some nuts and everything,” said Ivey, adding that since last year she has lost weight and gained a new appreciation for healthy foods.

Quentin Chaney, the site coordinator with Communities in Schools, said the partner agency connects the middle school to Second Helpings Atlanta.

They help pick up the leftover food and produce donated by companies like Hello Fresh! and bring it to the school once a week.

“We are right smack dab in the middle of a food desert so anything we can do to support that and move that needle we’re with it,” Chaney said

School Secretary Tai Darden added that the students take part as well, by unloading the produce and setting up the store.

“It gives the kids a sense of responsibility and feeling involved," she said. "The kids love it and we love it as well.”

Then the teachers get to come shop at no cost. They said the easy access adds years to their lives, and saves them money.

“Your health is your wealth…you can get good quality fruits and vegetables coming right at your school -who would not grab that?” asked special needs teacher, Bernadette Adams.