According to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Services, a call came in around 11:15 a.m. regarding a fire at 2893 Pathersville Road, which is the Decatur Lofts.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Residents at a DeKalb County apartment are being evacuated after a fire spread through several units, fire officials said.

