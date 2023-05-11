Riverdale family displaced after drunk driver crashes into home, police say

When Police arrived at the home, they were met with an SUV lodged into a mobile home.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police arrested one man after they said he crashed into a family’s home while under the influence.

The man was arrested after police were called to a home Wednesday off Ivy Lane in Riverdale. When Police arrived just after 2 p.m., they were met with an SUV lodged into a mobile home.

Investigators believe the driver ran a stop sign and hit the front porch of the home. Officers later determined that the 32-year-old was “heavily intoxicated” prior to the crash.

Following the crash, Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services were called to the home, deeming it inhabitable. Fire and EMS is working with the American Red Cross to find shelter for the family that has been displaced.

As for the driver, he was taken to a hospital and charged with failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation and open container, Clayton County Police said.