Riverdale Jonesboro

Clayton County deputy patrol cruiser involved in crash

This is a developing story.
Credit: 11Alive

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser Thursday night.

A patrol car was towed away from the crash site along Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro near Mount Zion Road. 

Traffic was backed up around A Town Wings and The Juicy Crab as Clayton County medical services and Clayton County Police arrived to investigate.

Video shows the hood of the patrol vehicle was damaged in the crash. 

11Alive reached out to the sheriff's office to learn the condition of the deputy and to see if anyone else was hurt. Authorities have not offered any details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

