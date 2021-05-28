Road closed, homes evacuated in Cherokee County after propane truck overturns

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A road in Cherokee County was shut Friday morning and a small number of homes were evacuated after a propane truck overturned.
It wasn't clear if the wreck had caused a leak or not, though on Twitter the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said homes within 330 feet of the accident had been evacuated.
The roadway, Hickory Flat Hwy., was expected to see an extended closure. It was closed at Univeter Rd. and Scott Rd., the sheriff's office said. They were asking people to avoid the area.