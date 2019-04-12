WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice awarded 19 law enforcement officers with the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Policing. One of those officers is from right here in metro Atlanta.

Officer Troy Quick is a resource officer in Rockdale County Schools. He earned the award for his efforts to help kids leave gang life behind and for being heavily involved in mentoring, helping students with their daily lives, and donating items to families in need.

At the ceremony, Attorney General William Barr and Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Claire McCusker Murray handed Officer Quick a medal for his impactful work.

"Our recognition of Officer Quick highlights his relentless commitment to the safety of the community and the well-being of the students he is involved with every day," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. Pak. in a news release.

This was the third year of the Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.

"Honoring and supporting the work of law enforcement officers and deputies is a top priority for the Trump Administration, and today is an opportunity for me to personally express my gratitude and commitment to those who risk their lives daily to protect our communities," Barr said in a news release.

