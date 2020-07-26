North Georgia coaches' daughter dies in tragic boating accident

Tori Luke was the daughter of coaches Steven and Robin Luke in Rockmart.

ROCKMART, Ga. — A community in northwest Georgia is now facing a sudden heartbreaking reality after learning that a middle school student who was also the daughter of two school coaches has died.

Victim Tori Luke's school announced her death and made a request for prayers through its Facebook page on Sunday.

"Rockmart Middle School is sad to share that our own Coach Steve Luke and his wife Robin lost their oldest daughter Tori yesterday in a boating accident," the school stated.

The school's statement added that the teen was a "standout student" athletically and academically and that she would have been a freshmen at Rockmart High School this year.

The high school also released a statement adding that they were heartbroken by the news.

"Please send your thoughts and prayers to the Luke family but give them the space to process this great loss," the school said. "There are no words for teh sadness we all feel."

Funeral arrangements are still underway and details of the crash have not yet been released.

On his staff website, Steven Luke is listed as the head softball coach for Rockmart High School. According to their pages, both Steven and his wife Robin have taught in the school system for several years.

Steven Luke shared a message on Facebook memorializing his daughter and her kindness.

"I am just at a lost! My soul, my rock, my girl, my sweet Tori. If you didn’t know her- she was always there for everyone, never spoke bad of anyone, wore heart on her sleeve, emotional, loving, and made me better," he wrote.

"A Godly angel she was and now is," he added.