Police search for suspect after man shot to death at Rome apartment complex

Floydell Quinchard Smith is accused of killing a man on June 27.

ROME, Ga. — Authorities are searching for an alleged murder suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Rome apartment complex last month.

Rome Police Department investigators issued an alert for Floydell Quinchard Smith. He's accused in the murder of Te'Vian Markez Williams, Sr.

Williams died in an early morning shooting at the Callier Forest Apartment Complex along Dodd Boulevard on June 27, according to police. Officers found him shot in the leg adding that he was "bleeding heavily." He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

According to investigators, Williams knew the person who shot at him and called the situation an isolated incident.

Officers originally said they had a person of interest in mind in connection with the shooting. They did not say if that person of interest was Smith.

Anyone with information about Smith or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the RPD Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111.