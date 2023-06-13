Man shot, killed at Kellogg's bakery in Rome

The suspect has been charged with homicide.

ROME, Ga. — A man was shot and killed outside a Kellogg's bakery late Monday night, according to Rome Police.

It happened on Old Lindale Road. After police arrived, officers tried to treat the victim. Police then pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials also state that the suspect, 29-year-old Dekembe Devion Smith, called 911 after an altercation between him and the victim. He admitted that he was the shooter.

Both Smith and the victim, 26-year-old Keion Tyjuan Harper, were employees of Kellogg's. The release from police emphasized that the argument between the two in the parking lot had “nothing to do with the company.”

Police charged Smith with the following:

Homicide

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony