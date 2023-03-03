Beloved eagles' nest at Berry College survives storms

The college posted on its Facebook page, the nest is doing, "just fine!"

ROME, Ga. — A beloved eagles' nest at Berry College in Rome, Ga. has survived Friday afternoon's storms.

"We’ll have the streams up and running for you so that you can get back to watching B16 grow once we’re able," Berry College Eagles wrote.

When the stream is back up, you'll be able to watch it online here.

According to the college, its bald eagle couple first appeared on the main campus in the Spring of 2012. Since then, they've nested at the top of a large pine tree, pictured below – located between the main entrance and the parking lot of the Steven J. Cage Athletic and Recreation Center.

"It is believed that the bald eagles remain in the area during the summer months and do not migrate as there is plentiful food available from lakes, the Berry quarry and the nearby Oostanaula River," the college wrote on its website.

Earlier in the day, fire crews responded to more than a dozen calls of downed trees and powerlines across Floyd County. Here's a look at some of the damage after storms blew through Rome and across the metro:

