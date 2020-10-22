Fire rips through Roswell apartment complex, displacing dozens

The Red Cross said it was working to assist affected families.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Roswell early Thursday morning, displacing dozens of residents.

The fire happened at the Creekside at Holcomb Bridge Apartments on Creekside Way in Roswell.

Roswell Fire told 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant that 20 apartment units were impacted by the fire, but that no one was injured. The Red Cross, which had volunteers working with the displaced families, estimated 25-30 units were affected.

One resident said he was watching TV in the early morning when he heard a neighbor yell, and that when he looked out his window "it's orange everywhere."

When he opened his door, he said he could see fire everywhere, "so I take my kids and I get out of there."

The Red Cross said it had its volunteers working both virtually and in-person with displaced residents.