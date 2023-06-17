Mini-pitch opens in Mabelton, promises new hope for athletic program at SAE school

The mini-pitch is part of a goal to open 100 of them across the state.

MABLETON, Ga. — A mini-pitch will kickstart a Mabelton school's athletic program, all thanks to The Atlanta United Community Fund.

It's the latest field to open under the community fund's GA 100 campaign, which aims to construct up to 100 mini-pitches in under-resourced communities across Georgia.

This pitch is special as it will also serve as a field for the SAE School (Science, Art and Entrepreneurship and provide an athletic outlet for students.

The private nonprofit school's student body is around 375 people, serving a predominately minority population, according to officials. SAE teaches students from preschool through eighth grade through project-based learning. It sought a grant through the community fund in hopes of transforming an unused space on its campus.

Now there's a field to welcome students and new opportunities for the school.

"This is how we show up, this is part of our duty - we want to make sure we give back in every community that we touch," Marissa Ahrens with Atlanta United said during Saturday's grand reveal.

Located right next to the school's main building, the mini-pitch will be used to help assemble a soccer team that will compete against other schools and hopefully grow its athletics program. On Saturday, students, children in the neighborhood and the community were able to test out the new field themselves.