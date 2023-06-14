Dunwoody Police host academy training for teens

Dunwoody Police Department hosts annual teen police academy to kick off the summer.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police officers instructed the annual Dunwoody Teen Police Academy this week where 15 students were hand-selected to undergo training similar to what officers do in the academy.

The day was spent learning all about K-9s, use of force, and virtual simulation. Teens were able to experience a simulator similar to what the officer's experience while they're in training.

They went through active-shooter training and first-aid training, but organizers said the goal is much deeper than that.

Sgt. Michael Cheek with the Dunwoody Police Department explained the goal of the week-long program is to create lasting relationships between police and local youth.

"We want to make sure that we can give them an opportunity to just build a relationship with the police officers," Cheek said. "A lot of them are business owners in the future, they'll be homeowners."

Rising senior and participant, Maggie Duncan, said she expected to learn what officers do, but was surprised to learn who they were.

“You’re willing to run headfirst into a scenario," Duncan said. "I have a massive respect for people who can do that."

Duncan and her classmates were able to take part in firearms and safety training, as well as use of force presentations. The group also took several tours, which included a visit to the DeKalb County Jail, GBI headquarters, and a tour of the 911 Center.

"You guys are the best," Duncan said. "I love you guys."