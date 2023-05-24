Sandy Springs to patrol Chattahoochee River with new police unit

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the newly-formed patrol unit will be on the water in the Chattahoochee River between Island Ford and The Palisades. Officers will be enforcing state laws and Sandy Springs ordinances, according to the department.

"The goal of this unit will be to deter any criminal activity on the river and the immediate surrounding areas in Sandy Springs. Additionally, we aim to reduce the number of drownings as well as educate local swimmers, floaters, and boaters on the best safety practices all while enjoying their time on the river," a spokesperson for the department said in a news release.