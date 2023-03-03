Officer's patrol car hit by driver on I-285 West, Sandy Springs Police say

It happened Thursday at 11:10 p.m. on I-285 W at New Northside Drive.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — While Sandy Springs Police were responding to a car crash, a driver hit an officer's patrol car Thursday night.

It happened at 11:10 p.m. on I-285 West at New Northside Drive. The Sandy Springs Police Department said the impact caused the officer's patrol car to be pushed into another vehicle --- the one that was involved in the initial accident that he was called to respond to.

Sandy Springs Police said the driver, who hit the cruiser, had non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was also not injured because he was outside of the cruiser when the crash happened, the police department said.

"We at SSPD want to remind everyone of the Georgia Move Over Law," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

If a driver is approaching an emergency car, Sandy Springs Police said to make a lane change, or if the lane change "would be impossible, prohibited by law, or unsafe," reduce speed and be prepared to stop.