Bibb County officials search for 20-year-old in Ocmulgee River

Raymund Ellison, Jr. was floating behind his friends on an innertube Sunday evening when he seemingly vanished.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to find a 20-year-old man in the Ocmulgee River Sunday.

Raymund Ellison, Jr. was floating behind his friends on an innertube Sunday evening and when they looked back for him, he seemingly vanished, investigators said. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it is considered a possible drowning incident.

First responders were first made aware of the situation around 5:30 p.m. They were called to Frank Amerson Park along Riverview Road. The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and its dive team are now working to find Ellison. His family has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.