Second school bus driver arrested for DUI in Pickens County

One driver was arrested Friday, followed by a second one Monday.

ATLANTA — Two school bus driver DUI arrests are sparking concern in Pickens County, with the superintendent issuing a statement on steps to address the issue.

The first arrest happened Friday evening. Pickens County Schools said no students were injured or needed medical attention in the crash.

According to the district, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. In the statement Wednesday, they added that the driver's employment will be terminated.

Georgia State Patrol said that the driver "failed to maintain his lane of travel by traveling off the roadway and striking a ditch."

Then on Monday morning, the second driver was arrested. While the district said there were no indicators that she was impaired while driving her bus, they are suspending her "until the charges pending against her are resolved."